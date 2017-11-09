FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月9日

BRIEF-Osisko acquires gold stream on Aquila's Back Forty project in Michigan, U.S.

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:

* Acquires gold stream on Aquila’s Back Forty project in Michigan, U.S.

* OBL to make staged upfront cash deposit of up to $55 million for gold stream, to make ongoing payments of 30 percent of spot price of gold​

* Unit Osisko Bermuda Limited (OBL) to acquire gold stream with reference to future gold produced from Back Forty property​

* OBL to also purchase units in amount of $10 million as part of a concurrent private placement with Aquila​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

