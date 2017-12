Dec 6 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:

* OSISKO ANNOUNCES TSX APPROVAL TO RENEW NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD - UNDER TERMS OF NCIB PROGRAM, OSISKO MAY ACQUIRE UP TO 10.6 MILLION OF ITS COMMON SHARES