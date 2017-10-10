FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Osisko Gold ‍entered agreement with Dalradian resources to buy 19.2 mln Dalradian shares
2017年10月10日 / 上午11点15分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-Osisko Gold ‍entered agreement with Dalradian resources to buy 19.2 mln Dalradian shares

1 分钟阅读

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

* Osisko private placement & warrant exercise with Dalradian

* Osisko Gold Royalties - ‍entered into agreement with Dalradian resources in which co agreed to buy 19.2 million shares of Dalradian at $1.47 per share​

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - upon closing of private placement, warrant exercise, co will own about 9.1% of Dalradian’s issued & outstanding shares‍​

* Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd - ‍has divested investment in Arizona Mining Inc for gross proceeds of $32.5 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

