BRIEF-Osisko Gold Royalties Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share C$0.01

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:

* OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.01

* ‍ATTRIBUTABLE GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES FOR 2018 ARE ESTIMATED BETWEEN 77,500 AND 82,500 FOR 2018​

* QTRLY GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES (“GEOS”) EARNED OF 20,990 , A 134% INCREASE COMPARED TO Q4 2016

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD‘S SHAREHOLDERS $0.41

* QTRLY REVENUES $109.6 MILLION VERSUS $13.7 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.05 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S