March 8 (Reuters) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:

* OSISKO ACQUIRES GOLD ROYALTY ON VICTORIA GOLD’S FULLY-FINANCED, SHOVEL-READY EAGLE GOLD PROJECT IN CANADA

* OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES - SIGNED TERM SHEET WITH VICTORIA GOLD TO BUY 5% NET SMELTER RETURN ROYALTY FOR C$98 MILLION ON DUBLIN GULCH PROPERTY

* OSISKO GOLD - ‍AS PART OF TERM SHEET, ALSO AGREED TO BUY ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS, 100 MILLION SHARES OF VICTORIA AT C$0.50/COMMON SHARE​