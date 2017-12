Dec 12 (Reuters) - Rec Silicon Asa:

* OSLO BOURSE CUTS REC SILICON AND NORDIC NANOVECTOR FROM OBX INDEX, ADDS NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING AND QUESTERRE

* THE REVISED OBX COMPOSITION HAS EFFECT FROM START OF DAY FRIDAY DECEMBER 22ND 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)