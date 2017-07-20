BRIEF-Ossen Innovation enters into agreements to acquire America-Asia Diabetes Research Foundation

July 20 (Reuters) - Ossen Innovation Co Ltd:

* Ossen Innovation enters into agreements to acquire America-Asia Diabetes Research Foundation and to spin-off existing business

* Ossen Innovation Co Ltd - agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding equity interests of foundation in exchange for up to 81.2 million of ordinary shares

* Ossen Innovation Co Ltd - ‍upon completion of acquisition, company will indirectly own 90.27 pct of San Meditech​

* Ossen Innovation Co Ltd - entered into an agreement to spin-off its existing pre-stressed steel manufacturing business

* Ossen Innovation Co Ltd says an aggregate of 28.1 million of company's shares will be deposited in escrow at closing of acquisition

* Ossen Innovation- ‍anticipated,following closing of deals,co's existing shareholders, excluding Dr. Tang, retain ownership interest of abt 8.9 pct of co​