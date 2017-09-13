FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Otonomy Inc says ‍non-commercial workforce reduced by one-third​
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月13日 / 下午12点46分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Otonomy Inc says ‍non-commercial workforce reduced by one-third​

2 分钟阅读

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Otonomy Inc

* Otonomy provides business and financial update

* Otonomy Inc - ‍* non-commercial workforce reduced by one-third​

* Otonomy Inc - ‍current cash balance expected to fund company into 2020​

* Otonomy Inc - ‍non-commercial workforce reduced by one-third​

* Otonomy Inc - ‍review underway to prioritize company’s pipeline which includes multiple clinical and preclinical stage assets​

* Otonomy Inc - ‍ additionally, no clinical trials will be initiated during remainder of 2017​

* Otonomy Inc - ‍cost savings from actions are expected to total approximately $7 million for remainder of 2017​

* Otonomy Inc - ‍total non-GAAP operating expenses are now expected to total $73-$78 million for 2017​

* Otonomy Inc - ‍ total GAAP operating expenses for 2017 are expected to total $95-$100 million for 2017​

* Otonomy Inc - company expects its cash balance to total $120-$125 million at end of 2017

* Otonomy Inc - co expects cash burn to total less than $45 million in 2018, current cash balance will fund company into 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below