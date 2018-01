BRIEF-Otonomy Sees 2017 Non-Gaap Expenses Totaling $73-$78 Million

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Otonomy Inc:

* OTONOMY INC - EXPECTS GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES FOR 2017 TO TOTAL IN RANGE OF $95-$100 MILLION

* OTONOMY PROVIDES CORPORATE AND PRODUCT PIPELINE UPDATE

* OTONOMY INC - SEES 2017 NON-GAAP EXPENSES TOTALING $73-$78 MILLION

* OTONOMY - CASH BALANCE INCLUDING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, & SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS TOTALED $120 MILLION AT END OF 2017

* OTONOMY SAYS CASH BALANCE EXPECTED TO FUND COMPLETION OF CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT REQUIRED FOR U.S. REGISTRATION OF OTIVIDEX IN MÉNIÈRE‘S DISEASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: