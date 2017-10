Oct 2 (Reuters) - OTP Bank Zrt CEO Sandor Csanyi tells Bloomberg in interview:

* Plans to “buy at least five banks” in next two years.

* Share of foreign revenue to rise to 70 percent from current 45 percent. Source text for Eikon: bloom.bg/2xJwho6 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai, editing by Louise Heavens)