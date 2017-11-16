FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Otter Tail Power Company entered into a note purchase agreement with purchasers - SEC filing​
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月16日 / 下午2点09分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Otter Tail Power Company entered into a note purchase agreement with purchasers - SEC filing​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Otter Tail Corp

* Otter Tail Corp - ‍ on November 14, Otter Tail Power Company entered into a note purchase agreement with purchasers - SEC filing​

* Otter Tail - ‍pursuant to agreement, Co agreed to issue $100 million principal amount of Co’s 4.07% series 2018a senior unsecured notes due Feb 7, 2048​

* Otter Tail Corp - ‍ notes are expected to be issued on February 7, 2018, subject to satisfaction of certain customary conditions to closing​

* Otter Tail Corp - Co's unit ‍intends to use proceeds of notes to refinance existing indebtedness under company's revolving credit facilities​ Source text (bit.ly/2zMZDAl) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below