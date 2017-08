BRIEF-Otter Tail reports Q2 earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Otter Tail Corp-

* Otter Tail Corporation announces second quarter earnings; raises 2017 earnings guidance range, board of directors declares quarterly dividend

* Q2 revenue $212.1 million versus $203.5 million

* Raises FY 2017 earnings per share view to $1.65 to $1.80

* Q2 earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Otter Tail Corp - ‍otter tail power company expects to invest $862 million from 2017 through 2021​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Otter Tail Corp - expect capital expenditures for 2017 to be $149 million in 2017