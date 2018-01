BRIEF-Ovascience Says ‍Reducing Headcount By Approximately 50 Percent​

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Ovascience Inc:

* OVASCIENCESM ANNOUNCES CORPORATE UPDATE

* OVASCIENCE INC - ‍REDUCING HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 50 PERCENT​

* OVASCIENCE INC - ‍MAJORITY OF REDUCTION IN PERSONNEL IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY MARCH 2018​

* OVASCIENCE INC - JAMES LILLIE JOINING AS CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER

* OVASCIENCE INC - ‍AS A RESULT OF REDUCTION IN PERSONNEL, CO EXPECTS TO REALIZE ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS BEGINNING IN Q2 OF 2018​

* OVASCIENCE INC - ‍ESTIMATES THAT IT WILL INCUR ONE-TIME COSTS OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 MILLION TO $1.5 MILLION RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN​

* OVASCIENCE INC - ‍PLANS TO INITIATE A MULTI-CENTER, PROSPECTIVE, CONTROLLED, PHASE 1B/2A CLINICAL TRIAL OF OVAPRIME​

* OVASCIENCE INC - ‍EXPECTS TO BEGIN PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 AND TO REPORT INITIAL CLINICAL DATA IN 2019​ FROM PLANNED OVAPRIME TRIAL