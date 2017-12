Dec 14 (Reuters) - Overstock.Com Inc:

* OVERSTOCK, TZERO AND SIEBERT FINANCIAL CORP. EXECUTE LETTER OF INTENT TO OFFER DISCOUNT TRADING

* OVERSTOCK.COM - ANY INVESTOR IN AMERICA WHO ACCESSES MURIEL SIEBERT PORTAL AT OVERSTOCK CAN TRADE OF U.S. EQUITIES FOR $2.99 /TRADE THROUGH PLATFORM

* OVERSTOCK.COM - CO, UNIT AND SIEBERT FINANCIAL SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO ENTER PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER DISCOUNTED ONLINE TRADING IN Q1, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: