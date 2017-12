Dec 20 (Reuters) - Overstock.Com Inc:

* OVERSTOCK.COM BLOCKCHAIN SUBSIDIARY TZERO TAKES STAKE IN SIEBERT FINANCIAL PARENT, KENNEDY CABOT

* ‍TZERO SAYS AGREED TO TAKE A 1% STAKE IN KENNEDY CABOT ACQUISITION HOLDINGS​

* TZERO SAYS UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, CO'S $1 MILLION INVESTMENT WILL ENTITLE CO TO 1% OF ASSETS OF KENNEDY CABOT