BRIEF-Ovid Therapeutics Announces OV101 Shows Comparable Pk Profile In Phase 1 Study Of Adolescent Patients

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ovid Therapeutics Inc:

* OVID THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES OV101 SHOWS COMPARABLE PK PROFILE IN PHASE 1 STUDY OF ADOLESCENT PATIENTS AND AMENDS PHASE 2 STARS CLINICAL TRIAL PROTOCOL TO INCLUDE ADOLESCENTS

* OVID THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍ANTICIPATES DATA FROM STARS TRIAL TO BE AVAILABLE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018​

* OVID THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍RESULTS FROM PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ADOLESCENTS WITH ANGELMAN AND FRAGILE X SYNDROMES DEMONSTRATED OV101 WAS WELL TOLERATED​

* OVID THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍IN TRIAL, OV101 WAS FOUND TO BE GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED​