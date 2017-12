Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ovid Therapeutics Inc:

* OVID THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES TAK-935/OV935 HAS RECEIVED ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FROM U.S. FDA FOR TREATMENT OF DRAVET SYNDROME

* OVID THERAPEUTICS INC - HAVE RAPIDLY ADVANCED TAK-935/OV935 PROGRAM INTO A PHASE 1B/2A CLINICAL TRIAL AND ANTICIPATE DATA IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: