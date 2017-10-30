FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Owens Corning entered into two loan agreements related to proposed acquisition of entire capital stock of Parry I Holding AB​
频道
专题
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
时事要闻
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
中国财经
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
深度分析
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月30日 / 上午10点41分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Owens Corning entered into two loan agreements related to proposed acquisition of entire capital stock of Parry I Holding AB​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Owens Corning

* Owens Corning-on Oct. 27 , co entered into two loan agreements associated with its proposed acquisition of entire capital stock of Parry I Holding AB​

* Owens Corning - ‍term loan agreement provides for a term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $600 million - SEC filing​

* Owens Corning - ‍364-day loan agreement provides for a term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $300 million​

* Owens Corning - ‍borrowings under credit facilities may be used by company to finance acquisition of entire capital stock of Parry I Holding AB​

* Owens Corning - ‍term loan credit facility matures on earlier of three years after funding or date of acceleration pursuant to its terms​

* Owens Corning - ‍364-day credit facility matures on earlier of October 26, 2018 or date of acceleration pursuant to its terms​ Source text: (bit.ly/2yYgobo) Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below