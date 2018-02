Feb 21 (Reuters) - Owens Corning:

* REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.04

* Q4 SALES ROSE 16 PERCENT TO $1.6 BILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.11

* ‍COMPANY EXPECTS GENERAL CORPORATE EXPENSES TO BE BETWEEN $140 MILLION AND $150 MILLION IN 2018​

* ‍CAPITAL ADDITIONS IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $500 MILLION​

* INTEREST EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $125 MILLION - $130 MILLION FOR 2018