BRIEF-Owens-Illinois Q2 sales $1.8 billion
2017年7月31日 / 晚上8点47分 / 4 天内

BRIEF-Owens-Illinois Q2 sales $1.8 billion

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - Owens-Illinois Inc:

* O-I reports second quarter 2017 results; continued strong business performance and favorable non-operational tailwinds drive 2017 earnings guidance higher

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.37 to $2.47 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.85 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.77 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.75 excluding items

* Owens-Illinois Inc - ‍now expects earnings from continuing operations attributable to co, diluted for FY 2017 to be in range of $2.37 to $2.47 per share​

* Owens-Illinois Inc - ‍expects cash provided by continuing operating activities for 2017 to be approximately $750 million​

* Owens-Illinois Inc - "raising our guidance on our full-year earnings performance"

* Owens-Illinois Inc - ‍expects adjusted free cash flow to be approximately $365 million for FY​

* Owens-Illinois Inc - sees ‍excluding certain items from first half of 2017, adjusted earnings per share for full year 2017 in range of $2.55 to $2.65​

* Owens-Illinois- Qtrly sales volume in Asia pacific declined due to lower domestic sales in China; production was exported to support sales to mature markets

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Owens-Illinois-On July 31, a European unit of co sold to a third party its right, title, interest in amounts due under arbitration award against Venezuela

* Owens-Illinois Inc - European unit received cash payment of $115 million, retains modest potential upside depending upon recovery of award

* Owens-Illinois-In event award is partially/completely annulled, subsidiary may be required to repay up to entire amount of cash payment to third party

* Owens-Illinois Inc - company intends to use after-tax proceeds of cash payments to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving line of credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

