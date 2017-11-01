BRIEF-Owens & Minor to buy Halyard Health's surgical & infection prevention business for $710 mln

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Owens & Minor Inc

* Owens & Minor to acquire Halyard Health Inc’s surgical & infection prevention (S&IP) business for $710 million in cash

* Owens & Minor Inc - ‍expects annual pre-tax synergies to reach approximately $40 million by year three post closing​ of deal

* Owens & Minor Inc - co expects transaction to be accretive to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in 2018, with increasing accretion thereafter​

* Owens & Minor Inc - ‍intends to finance transaction with a combination of cash and debt​

* Owens & Minor Inc- ‍transaction has been approved by boards of directors of both companies​