March 5 (Reuters) - Owens Realty Mortgage Inc:

* OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE INC ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF SECURED REVOLVING FACILITY

* OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE - AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE

* OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE INC - MATURITY DATE FOR FUNDS BORROWED PURSUANT TO CREDIT FACILITY HAS BEEN EXTENDED FROM MARCH 1, 2018 TO JUNE 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: