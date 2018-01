BRIEF-Owl Creek Recommends That Brunswick Spin-Off Of Fitness Equipment Business

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Brunswick Corp:

* OWL CREEK ISSUES LETTER TO BRUNSWICK CORPORATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS​

* OWL CREEK- BELIEVES BRUNSWICK STAKEHOLDERS WILL BENEFIT FROM SPIN-OFF OF FITNESS EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM MARINE ENGINE & BOAT MANUFACTURING BUSINESSES​

* ‍OWL CREEK SAYS INVESTMENT FUNDS ADVISED BY OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT BENEFICIALLY OWN ABOUT 2.8% OF ARE BRUNSWICK CORP‘S OUTSTANDING COMMON EQUITY​

* ‍OWL CREEK ON BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS BELIEVES THAT A SEPARATELY TRADED FITNESS BUSINESS WOULD “COMMAND A PUBLIC MARKET PREMIUM”​

* OWL CREEK SAYS ENCOURAGED BY DIALOGUE WITH BRUNSWICK TO DATE, HAVE DECIDED THERE IS NO NEED FOR A PROXY CONTEST

* ‍OWL CREEK SAYS “URGES BRUNSWICK TO DE-STAGGER BOARD” RESULTING IN ANNUAL ELECTIONS FOR ALL DIRECTORS​

* OWL CREEK - ‍BELIEVE BRUNSWICK COULD BENEFIT FROM NEW BOARD MEMBERS​

* ‍OWL CREEK SAYS HAS CHOSEN NOT TO NOMINATE BOARD MEMBERS FOR 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF BRUNSWICK​