BRIEF-Oxford Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.12

June 6 (Reuters) - Oxford Industries Inc:
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.50 to $3.70
* Oxford announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Sees q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45
* Sees q2 gaap earnings per share $1.33 to $1.43
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.12
* Oxford Industries Inc - affirms full-year adjusted eps guidance
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.03
* Q1 sales $272.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $273.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $3.33 to $3.53
* Sees q2 2017 sales $285 million to $295 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.54, revenue view $295.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Oxford industries inc - now expects net sales to grow to between $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion in fy
* Fy earnings per share view $3.56, revenue view $1.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Oxford Industries Inc - inventory decreased to $127.1 million at april 29, 2017 from $143.6 million at end of q1 of fiscal 2016
* Oxford Industries Inc - inventory decreased to $127.1 million at april 29, 2017 from $143.6 million at end of q1 of fiscal 2016

* Oxford Industries Inc - inventory decreased primarily reflecting lower inventories at tommy bahama and lanier apparel