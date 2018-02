BRIEF-‍Oyu Tolgoi Gets Notification Government Of Mongolia Canceled Power Sector Cooperation Agreement

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd:

* OYU TOLGOI NOTIFIED OF GOVERNMENT OF MONGOLIA‘S CANCELLATION OF POWER SECTOR COOPERATION AGREEMENT

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD - ‍OYU TOLGOI RECEIVED NOTIFICATION GOVERNMENT OF MONGOLIA CANCELED POWER SECTOR COOPERATION AGREEMENT SIGNED IN 2014​

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES - ‍GOVT‘S CANCELLATION, UNDER SECTION 1.3 OF PSCA, INDICATES THAT TAVAN TOLGOI POWER PROJECT IS NO LONGER A VIABLE OPTION​

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES - ‍ EFFECTIVE FEB 15, 2018 LONG-TERM POWER FOR OYU TOLGOI MUST BE DOMESTICALLY SOURCED WITHIN FOUR YEARS​

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES - ‍A FINAL DECISION ON OUTCOME, COST OR FINANCING OF A PERMANENT DOMESTIC POWER SUPPLY HAS NOT BEEN CONCLUDED AT THIS TIME​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: