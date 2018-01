Jan 29 (Reuters) - Pac-Van Inc:

* PAC-VAN, INC. ACQUIRES STORAGE CONTAINER, STORAGE TRAILER AND MOBILE OFFICE ASSETS FROM LUCKY‘S LEASE, INC.

* LUCKY‘S TRAILER SALES WILL RETAIN ITS OVER-THE-ROAD SEMI-TRAILER FLEET AND WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOR RENTAL AND SALES OF THIS PRODUCT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: