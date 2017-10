Oct 24 (Reuters) - Paccar Inc

* Paccar achieves excellent quarterly revenues and earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $1.14

* Q3 sales $5.06 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.57 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capital investments are projected to be $425-$475 million, and research and development expenses are estimated to be $270-$300 million in 2018​