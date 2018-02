Feb 8 (Reuters) - Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc :

* ‍PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF FIRST PHASE OF PATENT LITIGATION AGAINST OXFORD NANOPORE​

* PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES - ITC ‍TERMINATED INVESTIGATION INTO WHETHER OXFORD NANOPORE'S MINION, PROMETHION DEVICES INFRINGE CLAIMS OF PATENTS OWNED BY CO