Aug 2 (Reuters) - Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc

* Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc - total revenue for Q2 of 2017 was $20.1 million, compared to $20.7 million for Q2 of 2016

* Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc - qtrly basic and diluted net loss per share $0.26