Feb 28 (Reuters) - Pacific Ethanol Inc:

* PACIFIC ETHANOL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.32

* Q4 SALES $395.3 MILLION VERSUS $441.7 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL GALLONS SOLD OF 240.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO 240.9 MILLION

* QTRLY PRODUCTION GALLONS SOLD OF 150.4 MILLION, COMPARED TO 123.1 MILLION