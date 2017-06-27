FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol to acquire Illinois Corn Processing
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月27日 / 中午11点44分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol to acquire Illinois Corn Processing

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 27 (Reuters) - Pacific Ethanol Inc:

* Pacific Ethanol to acquire Illinois Corn Processing

* Pacific Ethanol Inc - deal for $76 million

* Pacific Ethanol Inc - deal includes $15 million in working capital

* Pacific Ethanol Inc - deal consolidates additional production in Pekin, Illinois with a combined 250 million gallons of production

* Says transaction immediately accretive to earnings

* Pacific Ethanol Inc - expect acquisition will yield approximately $3 million in annual cost savings over first six to twelve months after closing

* Pacific Ethanol - of $76 million purchase price, $30 million will be paid in cash and $46 million will be paid through non-amortizing secured promissory notes

* Says ‍currently engaged in negotiations with cobank to secure a long-term financing vehicle​

* Pacific ethanol inc - intends to refinance seller notes in near future

* Pacific Ethanol -entered into agreement to issue additional senior secured notes and amend existing notes to increase amount by about $14 million

* Pacific Ethanol Inc - have a commitment from Wells Fargo bank to expand borrowing capacity on Kinergy line of credit facility from $85 million to $100 million

* Pacific Ethanol says ‍have commitment from Wells Fargo Bank to expand borrowing capacity on Kinergy line of credit facility from $85 million to $100 million​

* Pacific Ethanol - co to acquire Illinois Corn Processing, llc from Illinois Processing ., a unit of Seacor Holdings Inc., and MGPI Processing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below