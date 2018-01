Jan 25 (Reuters) - Pacific Financial Corp:

* REPORTS 6% INCREASE IN FYE 2017 NET INCOME; ACHIEVES RECORD NON-GAAP EARNINGS GROWTH OF 23% TO $8.1 MILLION FOR FYE 2017, EXCLUDING $1.1 MILLION DTA WRITEDOWN

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: