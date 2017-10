Oct 13 (Reuters) - Pacific Gas And Electric Co:

* Unknown whether Pacific Gas and Electric Company would have any liability associated with Northern California​ wildfires

* Utility has about $800 million in liability insurance for potential losses that may result from wildfires