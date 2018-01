BRIEF-Pacific Road Resources Funds Announce Exercise Of Non-Dilution Right To Acquire Additional Common Shares Of Equinox Gold

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Equinox Gold Corp:

* PACIFIC ROAD RESOURCES FUNDS ANNOUNCE EXERCISE OF NON-DILUTION RIGHT TO ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL COMMON SHARES OF EQUINOX GOLD

* ‍PACIFIC ROAD RESOURCES FUNDS - WILL ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 21 MILLION SHARES IN CAPITAL OF EQUINOX FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF C$19.2 MILLION

* PACIFIC ROAD RESOURCES - PROVIDED NOTICE TO EQUINOX OF EXERCISE OF PRRF‘S NON-DILUTION RIGHTS RELATED TO ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL SECURITIES BY EQUINOX

* PACIFIC ROAD RESOURCES FUNDS - ‍ PURCHASE PRICE REPRESENTS AN AVERAGE PRICE PER PURCHASED SHARE OF C$0.915​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: