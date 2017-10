Oct 25 (Reuters) - Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Committed to invest up to $25 million in Tela Bio, a privately-held surgical reconstruction company​

* Under terms of agreement, Pacira will make an initial investment of $15 million​

* Under terms of agreement, Pacira is entitled to one seat on Tela Bio board of directors​

* Agreement also includes a standstill provision precluding a change of control in Tela Bio for at least 12 months​