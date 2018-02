BRIEF-Pacira Says FDA ‍committee ‍Did Not Reach A Unanimous Decision For Exparel As A Nerve Block To Produce Regional Analgesia​

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS STATEMENT ON FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE FOR EXPAREL® FOR USE AS A NERVE BLOCK TO PRODUCE REGIONAL ANALGESIA

* PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE FOR COMPLETION OF REVIEW IS APRIL 6, 2018​

* PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍FOUR COMMITTEE MEMBERS VOTED TO RECOMMEND FDA APPROVAL OF EXPAREL SNDA​

* PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC -FDA ‍DID NOT REACH A UNANIMOUS DECISION ON EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF USE OF EXPAREL​

* PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍SIX COMMITTEE MEMBERS BELIEVED THAT MORE RESEARCH IS NEEDED TO FURTHER SUPPORT PROPOSED NEW INDICATION FOR EXPAREL SNDA​

* PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC -FDA ‍COMMITTEE‘S FEEDBACK WILL BE CONSIDERED BY FDA IN ITS REVIEW OF COMPANY‘S SNDA SEEKING EXPANSION OF EXPAREL LABEL​

* PACIRA - FDA ‍COMMITTEE ‍DID NOT REACH A UNANIMOUS DECISION ON EFFICACY, SAFETY OF USE OF EXPAREL AS A NERVE BLOCK TO PRODUCE REGIONAL ANALGESIA​