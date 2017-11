Nov 16 (Reuters) - Pacwest Bancorp:

* Pacwest Bancorp - ‍on Nov 15, board amended existing repurchase program to reduce authorized repurchase amount, extend program maturity to Dec 31, 2018​

* Pacwest Bancorp says ‍amended authorized repurchase amount is $150 million​ - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2zGDTbT) Further company coverage: