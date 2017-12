Dec 26 (Reuters) - PagSeguro Digital Ltd:

* PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD FILES FOR U.S. IPO OF UP TO $100 MILLION – SEC FILING

* SAYS IT INTENDS TO APPLY TO HAVE ITS CLASS A SHARES LISTED ON NYSE UNDER THE SYMBOL “PAGS”

* SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, MORGAN STANLEY ARE GLOBAL COORDINATORS TO IPO

* SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE Source text - (bit.ly/2C9Akfl)