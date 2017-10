Oct 30 (Reuters) - Pain Therapeutics Inc

* Pain Therapeutics announces upcoming meeting with FDA

* Pain Therapeutics - ‍U.S. FDA agreed to pre-nda guidance meeting to discuss co’s NDA resubmission for remoxy er as a treatment for severe chronic pain​

* Pain Therapeutics Inc - ‍meeting is planned for November 14, 2017 at FDA headquarters​

* Pain Therapeutics Inc - ‍remoxy NDA remains on-track for a planned resubmission in Q1 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: