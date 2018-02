Feb 13 (Reuters) - Pain Therapeutics Inc:

* PAIN THERAPEUTICS RESUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR REMOXY® ER, AN ABUSE-DETERRENT, EXTENDED-RELEASE DRUG CANDIDATE FOR THE TREATMENT OF CHRONIC PAIN

* PAIN THERAPEUTICS INC - COMPANY EXPECTS A SIX-MONTH REVIEW CYCLE BY FDA FOR REMOXY NDA

* PAIN THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS TO BE NOTIFIED BY FDA OF A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE WITHIN 60 DAYS