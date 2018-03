BRIEF-Painted Pony Energy Ltd Appoints Stuart Jaggard CFO

March 7 (Reuters) - Painted Pony Energy Ltd:

* PAINTED PONY ANNOUNCES 6.9 TCFE OF PROVED PLUS PROBABLE RESERVES, RECORD ANNUAL PRODUCTION AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS, AND 2017 YEAR-END FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* PAINTED PONY ENERGY LTD - INCREASED ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS DURING Q4 BY 33% TO $35 MILLION

* PAINTED PONY ENERGY LTD - STUART JAGGARD, VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE, IS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CO ON MARCH 7, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: