BRIEF-Painted Pony quarterly ‍funds flow from operations $0.18 per share

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Painted Pony Energy Ltd:

* Painted pony announces record current production, further gas market diversification, increased credit facilities, and third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Painted pony energy ltd qtrly ‍funds flow from operations $0.18 per share​

* Says ‍current production of approximately 360 MMCFE/D (60,000 BOE/D)​

* Says ‍Painted Pony has secured commitments to increase corporation’s syndicated credit facilities to $450 million from $400 million​

* Says Co chose to shut in about 130 MMCFE/D (22,000 BOE/D) in Oct, but began ramping up production in late Oct with higher prices​

* Says continues to expect annual production volumes for 2017 to average between 261 MMCFE/D and 276 MMCFE/D ​