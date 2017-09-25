BRIEF-Palatin Technologies reports Q4 earnings per share of $0.07

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Palatin Technologies Inc:

* Palatin Technologies reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results; teleconference and webcast to be held on September 25, 2017

* Q4 earnings per share $0.07

* For quarter ended June 30, 2017, Palatin recognized $33.9 million vs no revenues recorded in quarter or year ended June 30, 2016.

* Total operating expenses for quarter ended June 30, 2017 were $19.6 million compared to $12.7 million for comparable quarter of 2016

* ‍Believes capital resources, proceeds from September 2017 license agreement with Fosun Pharma enough to fund planned operations till 2018​

* ‍Working with AMAG to complete tasks, activities necessary to file NDA for bremelanotide with FDA by early 2018​