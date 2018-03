March 2 (Reuters) - Panalpina Welttransport Holding Ag :

* ‍ BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES TO ELECT SANDRA EMME AS A NEW MEMBER OF BOARD AT UPCOMING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING​

* ‍SANDRA EMME WOULD SUCCEED CHRIS MUNTWYLER WHO WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION​