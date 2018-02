Jan 31 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc:

* PANDORA MEDIA - ANNOUNCED EFFORTS THAT INCLUDES A REDUCTION IN FORCE PLAN AFFECTING ABOUT 5% OF CO‘S EMPLOYEE BASE - SEC FILING

* PANDORA MEDIA - TOTAL COSTS, CASH EXPENDITURES FOR REDUCTION IN FORCE PLAN ARE ESTIMATED AT $6.5 MILLION TO $8.5 MILLION

* PANDORA MEDIA - EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE MOST OF PRE-TAX REDUCTION IN FORCE CHARGES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2nuSf7a) Further company coverage: