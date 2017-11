Nov 2 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc

* Pandora reports q3 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $378.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $380.6 million

* Pandora Media Inc qtrly ‍total subscribers were 5.19 million, growing 29% year-over-year​

* Pandora Media Inc qtrly ‍subscription revenue was $84.4 million, growing 50% year-over-year​

* Pandora Media Inc qtrly loss per share $‍0.34​

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S