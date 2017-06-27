FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年6月27日 / 下午1点14分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Pandora Media's CEO Tim Westergren to step down

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 27 (Reuters) - Pandora Media Inc

* Pandora announces senior leadership transition and appoints new board member

* Says Jason Hirschhorn appointed to the board

* Pandora Media Inc - board initiates CEO search following Tim Westergren decision to step down; CFO Naveen Chopra named interim CEO

* Pandora Media Inc - company adds Jason Hirschhorn to board of directors

* Pandora Media Inc - Westergren will also no longer be a member of Pandora board of directors

* Pandora Media Inc- Pandora also announced today it has appointed Jason Hirschhorn to its board, filling a recently vacated seat

* With these changes, Westergren will also no longer be a member of Pandora board of directors

* Pandora Media Inc - Pandora also announced that President Mike Herring and CMO Nick Bartle are departing company

* Pandora Media Inc - Jason Hirschhorn is chief executive officer of Redef Group, a digital content curation company that he founded in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

