BRIEF-Panhandle Oil And Gas Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.06

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 RESULTS AND OPERATIONS UPDATE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q4 REVENUE $12.9 MILLION

* - QTRLY AVERAGE SALES PRICE PER MCFE OF PRODUCTION DURING 2017 Q4 WAS $3.70, A 12% INCREASE

* QTRLY ‍OIL, NGL AND NATURAL GAS SALES INCREASED $3.3 MILLION OR 37%, IN 2017 QUARTER, AS COMPARED TO 2016 QUARTER​

* - QTRLY GAS PRODUCTION INCREASED 20% TO 2,330,838 MCF, AND NGL PRODUCTION INCREASED 46% TO 65,034 BARRELS

* QTRLY ‍OIL PRODUCTION INCREASED IN 2017 TO 93,027 BARRELS, VERSUS 78,398 BARRELS IN 2016 QUARTER​