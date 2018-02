Feb 8 (Reuters) - Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc:

* REPORTS FISCAL FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81

* Q1 REVENUE $12.49 MILLION

* ‍Q1 2018 PRODUCTION INCREASED 4% OVER PREVIOUS QUARTER TO 37.2 MMCFE PER DAY, A 36% INCREASE AS COMPARED TO 2017 QUARTER​

* ‍2018 Q1 RESULTS INCLUDE $12.7 MILLION DECREASE IN INCOME TAX AS A RESULT OF NEW TAX LAW​