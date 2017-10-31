FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Papa John's reports Q3 earnings per share $0.60
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
2017年10月31日 / 晚上9点07分 / 更新于 12 小时前

BRIEF-Papa John's reports Q3 earnings per share $0.60

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Papa John’s International Inc

* Papa John’s announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.60

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Papa John’s International Inc qtrly ‍total revenue $431.7 million versus $422.4 million ​

* Papa John’s International Inc - ‍2017 North America comp sales outlook revised to positive up to 1.5 pct from prior range of 2.0 pct to 4.0 pct​

* Papa John’s International Inc -‍ qtrly system-wide comparable sales increases of 1.0 pct for North America and 5.3 pct for international​

* Papa John’s International Inc - ‍revised 2017 diluted earnings per share growth outlook to 3 pct to 7 pct from a previous range of 8 pct to 12 pct​

* Q3 revenue view $427.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透"信任原则"
